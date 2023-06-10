Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Steven Kwan (.280 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-7 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .348, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 42 of 63 games this season (66.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (30.2%).
- In 63 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Kwan has had at least one RBI in 20.6% of his games this year (13 of 63), with two or more RBI four times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.252
|AVG
|.261
|.364
|OBP
|.311
|.353
|SLG
|.343
|9
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|21/20
|K/BB
|15/11
|4
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, one per game).
- France (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.44 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.44, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
