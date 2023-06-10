After going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros (who will start J.P. France) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

J.P. France TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is hitting .265 with three doubles and two walks.

In seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), Freeman has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Freeman has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in three of 11 games so far this year.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 .250 AVG .273 .308 OBP .304 .333 SLG .364 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 1/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings