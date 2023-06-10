Saturday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (37-28) versus the Boston Red Sox (32-32) at Yankee Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET on June 10.

The probable pitchers are Domingo German (3-3) for the Yankees and Tanner Houck (3-5) for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Yankees have a record of 5-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 27 (61.4%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 25-14, a 64.1% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 55.6% chance to win.

New York has scored 299 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.62 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Red Sox have compiled a 1-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (44.4%) in those games.

This year, Boston has won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (319 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 4 @ Dodgers W 4-1 Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller June 6 White Sox L 3-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Lucas Giolito June 8 White Sox L 6-5 Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn June 8 White Sox W 3-0 Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger June 9 Red Sox L 3-2 Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock June 10 Red Sox - Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck June 11 Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello June 13 @ Mets - TBA vs Max Scherzer June 14 @ Mets - Luis Severino vs Justin Verlander June 16 @ Red Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck June 17 @ Red Sox - Domingo Germán vs Brayan Bello

Red Sox Schedule