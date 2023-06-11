Cam Gallagher -- batting .258 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is batting .143 with two doubles and two walks.
  • Gallagher has picked up a hit in 29.2% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.
  • In 24 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • In four games this season (16.7%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in three of 24 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
.100 AVG .175
.129 OBP .209
.100 SLG .225
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 6
8/1 K/BB 12/1
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
  • The Astros are sending Bielak (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.35, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.