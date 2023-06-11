Cam Gallagher -- batting .258 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .143 with two doubles and two walks.

Gallagher has picked up a hit in 29.2% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.

In 24 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In four games this season (16.7%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in three of 24 games so far this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .100 AVG .175 .129 OBP .209 .100 SLG .225 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 8/1 K/BB 12/1 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings