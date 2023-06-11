Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Cam Gallagher -- batting .258 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Red Sox.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .143 with two doubles and two walks.
- Gallagher has picked up a hit in 29.2% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.
- In 24 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In four games this season (16.7%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in three of 24 games so far this season.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.100
|AVG
|.175
|.129
|OBP
|.209
|.100
|SLG
|.225
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|8/1
|K/BB
|12/1
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending Bielak (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.35, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
