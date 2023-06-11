The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (batting .233 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI), battle starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Astros.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .207 with five doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in 19 of 38 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (10.5%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (10.5%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (10.5%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (18.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .143 AVG .258 .263 OBP .333 .204 SLG .484 3 XBH 6 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 20/8 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings