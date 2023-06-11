The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (batting .233 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI), battle starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Astros.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is hitting .207 with five doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • Arias has gotten a hit in 19 of 38 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (10.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in four games this year (10.5%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this season (10.5%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this season (18.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 19
.143 AVG .258
.263 OBP .333
.204 SLG .484
3 XBH 6
0 HR 4
0 RBI 6
20/8 K/BB 22/7
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
  • Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
