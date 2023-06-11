Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (37-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (30-34) facing off at Progressive Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:40 PM ET on June 11.

The probable pitchers are Shane Bieber (4-3) for the Guardians and Brandon Bielak (3-2) for the Astros.

Guardians vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have covered in each of their last three games with a spread.

The Guardians have won 17, or 51.5%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has a record of 7-6, a 53.8% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 59.2% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored 245 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

