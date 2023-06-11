Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Sunday at Progressive Field against Brandon Bielak, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 12:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Guardians and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last three games with a spread, the Guardians covered the spread each time. Cleveland games have gone over the total three straight times, and the average total during this span was 8.2 runs.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have put together a 17-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 51.5% of those games).

Cleveland has gone 7-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Guardians a 59.2% chance to win.

Cleveland has played in 63 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-36-3).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 70% of the time).

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-17 15-17 14-8 16-26 20-21 10-13

