The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .417 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 13 doubles, four home runs and 31 walks while batting .225.

Bell has recorded a hit in 37 of 58 games this season (63.8%), including eight multi-hit games (13.8%).

In four games this year, he has gone deep (6.9%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

Bell has driven in a run in 25 games this season (43.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.9%).

He has scored a run in 10 of 58 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .212 AVG .242 .299 OBP .355 .292 SLG .418 7 XBH 10 1 HR 3 14 RBI 15 30/14 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 0

