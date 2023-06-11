Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Josh Naylor and his .533 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (201 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros and Brandon Bielak on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with ) in his last game against the Astros.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .283 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- Naylor enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .524.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 33 of 56 games this year (58.9%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (30.4%).
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 56), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has an RBI in 26 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 16 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.308
|AVG
|.255
|.350
|OBP
|.311
|.481
|SLG
|.447
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|26
|15/9
|K/BB
|19/7
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff paces the league.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Bielak (3-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.35 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.35, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
