Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Mike Zunino -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .182 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Zunino has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 40 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 40), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Zunino has driven home a run in seven games this year (17.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in nine of 40 games (22.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.169
|AVG
|.194
|.246
|OBP
|.306
|.288
|SLG
|.339
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|8
|30/6
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Astros' 3.30 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Bielak (3-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.35, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
