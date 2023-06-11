Mike Zunino -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .182 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Zunino has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 40 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 40), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Zunino has driven home a run in seven games this year (17.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in nine of 40 games (22.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .169 AVG .194 .246 OBP .306 .288 SLG .339 5 XBH 5 1 HR 2 3 RBI 8 30/6 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings