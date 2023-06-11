Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .237 with 10 doubles, two triples and 22 walks.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 37 of 62 games this season (59.7%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (16.1%).
- In 62 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Straw has driven in a run in nine games this year (14.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.196
|AVG
|.273
|.262
|OBP
|.355
|.258
|SLG
|.345
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|24/9
|K/BB
|23/13
|2
|SB
|8
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.30 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending Bielak (3-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.35, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
