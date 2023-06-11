Steven Kwan -- batting .267 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .258 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 33 walks.

In 67.2% of his 64 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 64 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (20.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (6.3%).

He has scored in 35 of 64 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .254 AVG .261 .372 OBP .311 .352 SLG .343 9 XBH 9 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 21/22 K/BB 15/11 5 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings