Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- batting .267 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .258 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 33 walks.
- In 67.2% of his 64 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 64 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (20.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (6.3%).
- He has scored in 35 of 64 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.254
|AVG
|.261
|.372
|OBP
|.311
|.352
|SLG
|.343
|9
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|21/22
|K/BB
|15/11
|5
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Bielak (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.35 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.35, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .291 batting average against him.
