The Cleveland Browns at the moment have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Browns and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Cleveland averaged 349.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 14th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 14th, allowing 331.5 yards per contest.

At home last season, the Browns were 4-4. Away, they were 3-6.

Cleveland collected three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 receptions for 239 yards.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, hauling in 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

Myles Garrett recorded 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Bengals September 10 1 - +900 @ Steelers September 18 2 - +5000 Titans September 24 3 - +12500 Ravens October 1 4 - +1800 49ers October 15 6 - +900 @ Colts October 22 7 - +8000 @ Seahawks October 29 8 - +3000 Cardinals November 5 9 - +20000 @ Ravens November 12 10 - +1800 Steelers November 19 11 - +5000 @ Broncos November 26 12 - +4000 @ Rams December 3 13 - +8000 Jaguars December 10 14 - +2500 Bears December 17 15 - +5000 @ Texans December 24 16 - +15000 Jets December 28 17 - +1600 @ Bengals January 7 18 - +900

