Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Browns at the moment have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- The Browns and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Cleveland averaged 349.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 14th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 14th, allowing 331.5 yards per contest.
- At home last season, the Browns were 4-4. Away, they were 3-6.
- Cleveland collected three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).
- The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Browns Impact Players
- Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 receptions for 239 yards.
- In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).
- In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, hauling in 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).
- Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
- Myles Garrett recorded 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|Bengals
|September 10
|1
|-
|+900
|@ Steelers
|September 18
|2
|-
|+5000
|Titans
|September 24
|3
|-
|+12500
|Ravens
|October 1
|4
|-
|+1800
|49ers
|October 15
|6
|-
|+900
|@ Colts
|October 22
|7
|-
|+8000
|@ Seahawks
|October 29
|8
|-
|+3000
|Cardinals
|November 5
|9
|-
|+20000
|@ Ravens
|November 12
|10
|-
|+1800
|Steelers
|November 19
|11
|-
|+5000
|@ Broncos
|November 26
|12
|-
|+4000
|@ Rams
|December 3
|13
|-
|+8000
|Jaguars
|December 10
|14
|-
|+2500
|Bears
|December 17
|15
|-
|+5000
|@ Texans
|December 24
|16
|-
|+15000
|Jets
|December 28
|17
|-
|+1600
|@ Bengals
|January 7
|18
|-
|+900
