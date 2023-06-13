Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 16 walks.
- Rosario enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318.
- Rosario has had a hit in 35 of 58 games this year (60.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 58 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this year (24.1%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.303
|AVG
|.158
|.359
|OBP
|.198
|.462
|SLG
|.184
|14
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|27/11
|K/BB
|27/5
|6
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Musgrove (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.35 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.