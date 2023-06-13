The Indiana Fever (2-6) welcome in the Washington Mystics (5-3) after losing three straight home games. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mystics matchup.

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-4.5) 158.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-4.5) 157.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-4.5) 158.5 -200 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Fever vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Fever have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Washington has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • Indiana has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
  • Games featuring the Mystics have hit the over once this season.
  • The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of times this year.

