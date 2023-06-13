Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5 on June 13, 2023
Jack Eichel is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers play at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 66 points. He has 27 goals and 39 assists this season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Jun. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Panthers
|Jun. 8
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Chandler Stephenson has accumulated 65 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Jun. 10
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Panthers
|Jun. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jonathan Marchessault Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Jonathan Marchessault has 28 goals and 29 assists for Vegas.
Marchessault Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Jun. 10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Jun. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has amassed 78 points this season, with 23 goals and 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jun. 10
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jun. 8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
