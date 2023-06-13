Tuesday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (31-34) versus the Cleveland Guardians (31-34) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Padres. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 13.

The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (3-2) versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (2-1).

Guardians vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those games.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (250 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

