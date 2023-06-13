Juan Soto and Jose Ramirez will be among the star attractions when the San Diego Padres play the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

The favored Padres have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -165 +140 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Guardians have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 64 games with a total.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-17 15-17 15-8 16-26 21-21 10-13

