Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will meet Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 42 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .365 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians rank 20th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored 250 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has the fifth-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.

The Guardians have a combined 1.260 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (2-1) will take the mound for the Guardians, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the Boston Red Sox.

In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Bibee will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Home Tanner Bibee Kutter Crawford 6/8/2023 Red Sox W 10-3 Home Aaron Civale Matt Dermody 6/9/2023 Astros W 10-9 Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier 6/10/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Triston McKenzie J.P. France 6/11/2023 Astros W 5-0 Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres - Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres - Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres - Away Logan Allen Yu Darvish 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Triston McKenzie Zac Gallen 6/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Shane Bieber Tommy Henry 6/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Aaron Civale Zach Davies

