On Tuesday, June 13 at 9:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (31-34) host the Cleveland Guardians (31-34) at PETCO Park in the series opener. Joe Musgrove will get the call for the Padres, while Tanner Bibee will take the mound for the Guardians.

The favored Padres have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +140. The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (3-2, 4.35 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (2-1, 3.05 ERA)

Guardians vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 42 times and won 22, or 52.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Padres have a 10-10 record (winning 50% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Padres have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those contests.

The Guardians have played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Guardians vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Mike Zunino 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Josh Bell 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 2nd

