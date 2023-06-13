The San Diego Padres (31-34) host the Cleveland Guardians (31-34) to open a three-game series at PETCO Park, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The Padres are coming off a series victory over the Rockies, and the Guardians a series win over the Astros.

The probable pitchers are Joe Musgrove (3-2) for the Padres and Tanner Bibee (2-1) for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (3-2, 4.35 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (2-1, 3.05 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 44 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

During eight games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.05 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.

Bibee has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Bibee is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove (3-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.35 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across eight games.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Musgrove will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.