The Washington Mystics (5-3) and NaLyssa Smith's Indiana Fever (2-6) square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, June 13, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington defeated Seattle 71-65 in its last game. Natasha Cloud led the way with 19 points and five assists, followed by Ariel Atkins with 12 points. With Smith (29 PTS, 12 REB, 57.9 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Indiana lost 85-82 against Phoenix. Erica Wheeler also added 17 points and eight assists to the effort.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Mystics vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-200 to win)

Mystics (-200 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+165 to win)

Fever (+165 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-4.5)

Mystics (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 157.5

157.5 When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Fever Season Stats

In 2023, the Fever are eighth in the league offensively (79.8 points scored per game) and eighth defensively (84.3 points allowed).

Indiana collects 36.1 rebounds per game and give up 35 boards, ranking fifth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

This season the Fever are ranked ninth in the WNBA in assists at 17.9 per game.

Indiana is fourth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13) and worst in turnovers forced (10.9).

In 2023, the Fever are eighth in the league in 3-point makes (7 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.4%).

Indiana is fifth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.5%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Fever Home/Away Splits

At home, the Fever scored 79.3 points per game last season, 2.6 more than they averaged on the road (76.7).

Indiana allowed more points at home (90.6 per game) than on the road (87.6) last season.

At home, the Fever knocked down 7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than they averaged away (6.6). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (34%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have been underdogs in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

The Fever have a record of 1-4 when they're set as an underdog of +165 or more by bookmakers this season.

Indiana has covered the spread five times in games.

Indiana's ATS record as a 4.5-point underdog or greater is 4-1.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Fever.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.