The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.

In 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%) Bell has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.3%).

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (8.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Bell has an RBI in 26 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (18.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .231 AVG .242 .313 OBP .355 .342 SLG .418 9 XBH 10 2 HR 3 15 RBI 15 30/14 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings