Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mike Zunino -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .182 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Zunino has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (7.5%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has an RBI in seven of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 40 games (22.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.169
|AVG
|.194
|.246
|OBP
|.306
|.288
|SLG
|.339
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|8
|30/6
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
