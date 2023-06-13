Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- hitting .270 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, two triples and 22 walks.
- Straw has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 63 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Straw has driven in a run in nine games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 33.3% of his games this season (21 of 63), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.200
|AVG
|.273
|.264
|OBP
|.355
|.260
|SLG
|.345
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|24/9
|K/BB
|23/13
|2
|SB
|8
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (3-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.35 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 4.35 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
