Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After hitting .238 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Joe Musgrove) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.351) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.
- Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last outings.
- In 44 of 65 games this year (67.7%) Kwan has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (29.2%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 65 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year (35 of 65), with two or more runs six times (9.2%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.256
|AVG
|.261
|.376
|OBP
|.311
|.360
|SLG
|.343
|10
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|22/23
|K/BB
|15/11
|5
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Musgrove (3-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
