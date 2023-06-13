The Cleveland Guardians and Tyler Freeman, who went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Astros.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is hitting .300 with four doubles and two walks.
  • Freeman has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (23.1%).
  • In 13 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Freeman has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of 13 games so far this season.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
.333 AVG .273
.368 OBP .304
.444 SLG .364
2 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
2/1 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
