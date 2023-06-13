Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Tyler Freeman, who went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Astros.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is hitting .300 with four doubles and two walks.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (23.1%).
- In 13 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Freeman has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of 13 games so far this season.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|.333
|AVG
|.273
|.368
|OBP
|.304
|.444
|SLG
|.364
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
