Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After batting .235 with three doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .229 with 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has homered in one of 59 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this season (23.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 22 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.303
|AVG
|.154
|.359
|OBP
|.200
|.462
|SLG
|.179
|14
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|27/11
|K/BB
|28/6
|6
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.18), 17th in WHIP (1.088), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
