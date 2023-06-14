After batting .235 with three doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .229 with 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has homered in one of 59 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this season (23.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 22 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .303 AVG .154 .359 OBP .200 .462 SLG .179 14 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 6 27/11 K/BB 28/6 6 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings