Guardians vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's game between the San Diego Padres (32-34) and Cleveland Guardians (31-35) matching up at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 14.
The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (6-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Aaron Civale (2-1, 2.31 ERA).
Guardians vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Padres vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Guardians Player Props
|Padres vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Guardians have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Guardians have been victorious in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cleveland has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (253 total).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|Red Sox
|W 10-3
|Aaron Civale vs Matt Dermody
|June 9
|Astros
|W 10-9
|Logan Allen vs Cristian Javier
|June 10
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Triston McKenzie vs J.P. France
|June 11
|Astros
|W 5-0
|Shane Bieber vs Brandon Bielak
|June 13
|@ Padres
|L 6-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Joe Musgrove
|June 14
|@ Padres
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Wacha
|June 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Logan Allen vs Yu Darvish
|June 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs Zac Gallen
|June 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Tommy Henry
|June 18
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Zach Davies
|June 20
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Allen vs Luis Medina
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.