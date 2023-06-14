Michael Wacha and Aaron Civale are the projected starters when the San Diego Padres and the Cleveland Guardians play on Wednesday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 43 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .365 this season.

The Guardians rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 253 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.79 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined 1.262 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Civale (2-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

Civale will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in four chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Red Sox W 10-3 Home Aaron Civale Matt Dermody 6/9/2023 Astros W 10-9 Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier 6/10/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Triston McKenzie J.P. France 6/11/2023 Astros W 5-0 Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres L 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres - Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres - Away Logan Allen Yu Darvish 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Triston McKenzie Zac Gallen 6/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Shane Bieber Tommy Henry 6/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Aaron Civale Zach Davies 6/20/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Allen Luis Medina

