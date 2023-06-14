Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Padres on June 14, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Juan Soto, Jose Ramirez and others in the San Diego Padres-Cleveland Guardians matchup at PETCO Park on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 38 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.347/.490 on the year.
- Ramirez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .279 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and nine RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 9
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|3-for-5
|3
|3
|5
|12
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 34 walks and 21 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He has a .258/.341/.348 slash line so far this year.
- Kwan brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 9
|2-for-7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Michael Wacha Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Wacha Stats
- The Padres will hand the ball to Michael Wacha (6-2) for his 13th start of the season.
- He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- In 12 starts, Wacha has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 31-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.18), 17th in WHIP (1.088), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Wacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 7
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 2
|4.2
|3
|2
|2
|8
|5
|at Yankees
|May. 27
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 15
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Soto Stats
- Soto has collected 59 hits with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .259/.408/.461 so far this year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 10
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 7
|5-for-5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|0
