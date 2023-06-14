Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Juan Soto, Jose Ramirez and others in the San Diego Padres-Cleveland Guardians matchup at PETCO Park on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 38 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.347/.490 on the year.

Ramirez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .279 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 9 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 3-for-5 3 3 5 12 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 34 walks and 21 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a .258/.341/.348 slash line so far this year.

Kwan brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 10 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Astros Jun. 9 2-for-7 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Wacha Stats

The Padres will hand the ball to Michael Wacha (6-2) for his 13th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

In 12 starts, Wacha has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 31-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.18), 17th in WHIP (1.088), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 7 6.0 2 0 0 7 1 vs. Cubs Jun. 2 4.2 3 2 2 8 5 at Yankees May. 27 7.0 5 2 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 21 6.0 5 0 0 4 1 vs. Royals May. 15 7.0 1 0 0 11 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soto Stats

Soto has collected 59 hits with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .259/.408/.461 so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 7 5-for-5 1 0 4 6 0

