The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .241 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has had at least one RBI in 45.0% of his games this year (27 of 60), with two or more RBI four times (6.7%).

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .231 AVG .253 .313 OBP .360 .342 SLG .453 9 XBH 11 2 HR 4 15 RBI 16 30/14 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 0

