The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Padres.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .286.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 56th in slugging.

Naylor will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 during his last games.

Naylor has had a hit in 35 of 58 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 18 times (31.0%).

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 58), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this season (44.8%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (19.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 27.6% of his games this season (16 of 58), with two or more runs six times (10.3%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .306 AVG .265 .347 OBP .318 .472 SLG .449 10 XBH 10 4 HR 4 22 RBI 26 16/9 K/BB 19/7 2 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings