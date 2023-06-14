Myles Straw -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .235 with 10 doubles, two triples and 23 walks.

In 59.4% of his 64 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In 64 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In nine games this year (14.1%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 21 of 64 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .200 AVG .265 .264 OBP .352 .260 SLG .336 5 XBH 7 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 24/9 K/BB 24/14 2 SB 8

Padres Pitching Rankings