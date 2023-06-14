The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (hitting .238 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.348) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.

Kwan is batting .286 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 45 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 66 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 21.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 53.0% of his games this year (35 of 66), with two or more runs six times (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .256 AVG .259 .376 OBP .307 .360 SLG .338 10 XBH 9 1 HR 1 6 RBI 15 22/23 K/BB 16/11 5 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings