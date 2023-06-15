Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.351 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks while hitting .229.
- In 60.0% of his 60 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 60 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 14 games this season (23.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 36.7% of his games this season (22 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.303
|AVG
|.157
|.359
|OBP
|.202
|.462
|SLG
|.182
|14
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|27/11
|K/BB
|29/6
|6
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.74 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Weathers gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.17 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.17, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
