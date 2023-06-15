The Chicago Sky (5-5) go head to head with the Indiana Fever (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The matchup airs on The U.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Fever vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: The U

The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sky have covered six times in games with a spread this season.

The Fever have covered six times in games with a spread this year.

Chicago has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Indiana has an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.

In the Sky's games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this season.

