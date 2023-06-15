How to Watch the Fever vs. Sky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Chicago Sky (5-5) square off against the Indiana Fever (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023 on The U.
Fever vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Key Stats for Fever vs. Sky
- Indiana averages only 0.3 fewer points per game (80.6) than Chicago gives up (80.9).
- Indiana is shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 43.7% Chicago's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, the Fever have a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- Indiana's three-point shooting percentage this season (31.6%) is the same that opponents of Chicago are averaging.
- The Fever are 1-2 in games when the team makes more than 31.6% of their three-point attempts.
- Chicago and Indiana rebound at around the same rate, with Chicago averaging 2.0 fewer rebounds per game.
