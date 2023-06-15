Guardians vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 15
Thursday's game between the San Diego Padres (33-34) and Cleveland Guardians (31-36) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on June 15.
The probable pitchers are Ryan Weathers (1-4) for the Padres and Logan Allen (3-2) for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Padres 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Guardians have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Guardians have been victorious in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cleveland has won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cleveland scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (253 total, 3.8 per game).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|Astros
|W 10-9
|Logan Allen vs Cristian Javier
|June 10
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Triston McKenzie vs J.P. France
|June 11
|Astros
|W 5-0
|Shane Bieber vs Brandon Bielak
|June 13
|@ Padres
|L 6-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Joe Musgrove
|June 14
|@ Padres
|L 5-0
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Wacha
|June 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Weathers
|June 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs Zac Gallen
|June 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Tommy Henry
|June 18
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Zach Davies
|June 20
|Athletics
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Luis Medina
|June 21
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Allen vs Paul Blackburn
