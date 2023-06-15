How to Watch the Guardians vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Gary Sanchez and the San Diego Padres will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at PETCO Park on Thursday.
Guardians vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 43 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .362 this season.
- The Guardians rank 20th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 253 (3.8 per game).
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.269 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Allen (3-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Allen has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In nine appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Astros
|W 10-9
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Cristian Javier
|6/10/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Triston McKenzie
|J.P. France
|6/11/2023
|Astros
|W 5-0
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Brandon Bielak
|6/13/2023
|Padres
|L 6-3
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Joe Musgrove
|6/14/2023
|Padres
|L 5-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Wacha
|6/15/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Weathers
|6/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Zac Gallen
|6/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Tommy Henry
|6/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Zach Davies
|6/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Luis Medina
|6/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Paul Blackburn
