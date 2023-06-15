Juan Soto and Jose Ramirez are two of the players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the Cleveland Guardians square off at PETCO Park on Thursday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Guardians vs. Padres Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 69 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .277/.345/.486 slash line on the season.

Ramirez will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .279 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 9 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 3-for-5 3 3 5 12 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has recorded 68 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .254/.337/.343 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 10 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Astros Jun. 9 2-for-7 1 0 2 3 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soto Stats

Soto has 60 hits with 16 doubles, 11 home runs, 58 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .259/.408/.470 so far this season.

Soto has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.