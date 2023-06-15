The San Diego Padres (33-34) will look to Fernando Tatis Jr., on a two-game homer streak, versus the Cleveland Guardians (31-36) at 8:40 PM ET on Thursday, at PETCO Park.

The probable pitchers are Ryan Weathers (1-4) for the Padres and Logan Allen (3-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Weathers - SD (1-4, 5.17 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (3-2, 3.31 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Friday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.31, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents have a .277 batting average against him.

Allen enters this matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Allen will look to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his nine appearances this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Weathers

Weathers (1-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.17, a 1.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.487 in 10 games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In eight starts, Weathers has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 3.8 frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

