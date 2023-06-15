Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Mike Zunino (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .177.
- Zunino has gotten a hit in 15 of 41 games this season (36.6%), with more than one hit on five occasions (12.2%).
- In 7.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Zunino has had an RBI in seven games this year (17.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 41 games (22.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.169
|AVG
|.185
|.246
|OBP
|.293
|.288
|SLG
|.323
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|8
|30/6
|K/BB
|31/9
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Weathers makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.17 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.17, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
