The Cleveland Guardians, including Mike Zunino (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

PETCO Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)



Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .177.

Zunino has gotten a hit in 15 of 41 games this season (36.6%), with more than one hit on five occasions (12.2%).

In 7.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Zunino has had an RBI in seven games this year (17.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 41 games (22.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .169 AVG .185 .246 OBP .293 .288 SLG .323 5 XBH 5 1 HR 2 3 RBI 8 30/6 K/BB 31/9 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings