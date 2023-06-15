Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Thursday, Myles Straw (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .231 with 10 doubles, two triples and 23 walks.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 38 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 65 games this year.
- Straw has driven in a run in nine games this year (13.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (32.3%), including five multi-run games (7.7%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.200
|AVG
|.259
|.264
|OBP
|.344
|.260
|SLG
|.328
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|24/9
|K/BB
|26/14
|2
|SB
|8
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weathers (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.17 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
