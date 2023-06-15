On Thursday, Myles Straw (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .231 with 10 doubles, two triples and 23 walks.

Straw has picked up a hit in 38 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has not hit a home run in his 65 games this year.

Straw has driven in a run in nine games this year (13.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 21 games this year (32.3%), including five multi-run games (7.7%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .200 AVG .259 .264 OBP .344 .260 SLG .328 5 XBH 7 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 24/9 K/BB 26/14 2 SB 8

