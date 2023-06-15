On Thursday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .254 with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 45 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a home run in two of 67 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has an RBI in 14 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 52.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .256 AVG .252 .376 OBP .299 .360 SLG .329 10 XBH 9 1 HR 1 6 RBI 15 22/23 K/BB 16/11 5 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings