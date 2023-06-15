Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Thursday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .254 with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 45 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 67 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has an RBI in 14 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 52.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.256
|AVG
|.252
|.376
|OBP
|.299
|.360
|SLG
|.329
|10
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|15
|22/23
|K/BB
|16/11
|5
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weathers (1-4 with a 5.17 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went three innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.17, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.