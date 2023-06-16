On Friday, Cam Gallagher (hitting .214 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Padres.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has three doubles and two walks while hitting .147.

In 30.8% of his games this year (eight of 26), Gallagher has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (11.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 26 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of 26 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 .091 AVG .190 .118 OBP .222 .091 SLG .262 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 9/1 K/BB 13/1 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings