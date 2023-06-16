Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-28) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (32-36) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Triston McKenzie (0-1, 4.50 ERA).
Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Guardians have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Guardians have won in 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cleveland has come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (261 total, 3.8 per game).
- The Guardians have the seventh-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Triston McKenzie vs J.P. France
|June 11
|Astros
|W 5-0
|Shane Bieber vs Brandon Bielak
|June 13
|@ Padres
|L 6-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Joe Musgrove
|June 14
|@ Padres
|L 5-0
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Wacha
|June 15
|@ Padres
|W 8-6
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Weathers
|June 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs Zac Gallen
|June 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Tommy Henry
|June 18
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Davies
|June 20
|Athletics
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Luis Medina
|June 21
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Allen vs Paul Blackburn
|June 22
|Athletics
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs JP Sears
