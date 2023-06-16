On Friday, June 16 at 9:40 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-28) host the Cleveland Guardians (32-36) at Chase Field in the series opener. Zac Gallen will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while Triston McKenzie will take the hill for the Guardians.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Guardians have +120 odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (7-2, 3.09 ERA) vs McKenzie - CLE (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Guardians and Diamondbacks game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (+120), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Guardians bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 22 (68.8%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have gone 14-6 (winning 70% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Arizona has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Guardians had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+240) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.