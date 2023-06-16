The Arizona Diamondbacks (41-28) and Cleveland Guardians (32-36) square off on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (7-2) versus the Guardians and Triston McKenzie (0-1).

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (7-2, 3.09 ERA) vs McKenzie - CLE (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Triston McKenzie

The Guardians will look to McKenzie (0-1) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In his two games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .211 against him. He has a 4.50 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

McKenzie will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (7-2) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.09, a 4.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.150.

He has eight quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Gallen has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 14 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 16th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th.

