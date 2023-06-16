Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .237 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 62), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 43.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games.
- In 12 of 62 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.231
|AVG
|.245
|.313
|OBP
|.347
|.342
|SLG
|.431
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|16
|30/14
|K/BB
|24/17
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 80 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Gallen (7-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 16th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th.
