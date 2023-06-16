The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .237 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 62), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 43.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games.

In 12 of 62 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .231 AVG .245 .313 OBP .347 .342 SLG .431 9 XBH 11 2 HR 4 15 RBI 16 30/14 K/BB 24/17 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings